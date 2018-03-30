Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni starrer Telugu film, Rangasthalam has finally hit the screens and as expected the film is getting a good response from the audiences. Due to the buzz of the film, people went to theatres to watch the first day, first show. But after watching the film, audiences gave mix reviews to Rangasthalam. Interestingly, after watching Rangasthalam, people have been expressing their reviews on Twitter.

Check out the tweets:

#Rangasthalam ❤️👌😍

mrng benefit show 🎞️

Simply superb , Totally @aryasukku magic & superb change over #RamCharan , fantastic @Samanthaprabhu2 asalu character loki velipoyav Ani chepadam kante alanti character ke life echinatundhi and lastly #BGM music superb @ThisIsDSP — SuNeeL KuMaR Dadi (@Suneel_Love) March 30, 2018

#Rangasthalam its almost 3 hours after i came out of the show , I still have “chelluboyina chittti babu” in my mind and he is haunting me…Ramcharan 😍 — Bossu (@ursmahe_p) March 30, 2018

#RangasthalamRamCharanRockingPerformance There was always some discontent&pointing out here&there on #Ramcharan performance while comingout from theater. But #Rangasthalam made me Comeout as ProudFan. Intakamundu oka lekka ippudu oka Lekka, Vadi koduku vachadi ani cheppandi — WelcomeBackAnnayya (@snowlove123) March 30, 2018

#Rangasthalam – 1980’s political drama with intresting twists and turns #Ramcharan and @AadhiOfficial performance is very well. @ThisIsDSP songs and BGM is bonus for audience. Another Success for #Sukumar… Rating : 3.25/5 — anand (@anandviswajit) March 30, 2018

A raw, rustic and realistic village political drama. Sukumar’s attention to detail is superb. #Rangasthalam — …., (@twiredsoul) March 30, 2018

Above avg..chance unte jg lechipothadhi#Rangasthalam — VIRAT MAHESH 😎 (@Virat4everr) March 30, 2018

#Rangasthalam

1st Half Interval 15min 👍

2nd Half Chala 👎👎👎 Sukku mark ledu … Climax Thota lo Fight tappa em ledu 👎 — Mafia (@kNTRi_Man) March 30, 2018

Except for a lag in second half #Rangasthalam is clean chit and it’s must watch for all movie lovers.@aryasukku I am one again fan of your direction. — charan geddam (@charangeddam) March 30, 2018

#Rangasthalam Superb First Half , Second half not up to the level of first Half. But Overall Great Movie.#RamCharan did his career best. @Samanthaprabhu2 did her role well 👏👏 @ThisIsDSP BGM👌🔥 BLOCKBUSTER On the way!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Y8LbbgiAz7 — Ajmal Kabeer (@ajmalkabeer_) March 30, 2018

Lengthy n boring 2nd half. Predictable climax twist made it even worse. Overall a one time watch movie. Much needed changeover for Charan. Songs are good onscreen, cinematography top notch. 3/5 for honest attempt #Rangasthalam — RomanReigns (@Vip121822) March 30, 2018

Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam is political revenge drama which is set against the backdrops of the 80s. Ram Charan aka Cherry and Samantha Akkineni’s chemistry is loved by all. Especially, the songs and music are loved by the audiences. Hence, let’s see how Rangasthalam would perform at the box office.