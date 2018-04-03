Rangasthalam Box-Office Collection: Samantha Akkineni equals Kajal Aggarwal’s record with 8 Rs 100 crore films

Samantha Akkineni has one more hit to her credit at the box-office as her latest release ‘Rangasthalam’ has crossed Rs 100 cr mark in just 4 days. And with that Samantha has equalled the record of Kajal Aggarwal who was part of eight movies, from Bollywood and South which has done Rs 100 crore business. Samantha is followed by ‘Baahubali’ actress Anushka Shetty who has 6, Rs 100 crore films in her kitty. But point to be noted, Samantha’s movies were made in South, while Kajal’s two were made in Bollywood.

For those who don’t know, ‘Dookudu’ starring Mahesh Babu, was Samantha’s first movie to earn over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office. Then was followed by ’24’, ‘Kathithi’, ‘Theri’, ‘Mersal’, ‘Attarintiki Dardi’ and Jr NTR starrer ‘Janata Garage was another movie with Samantha has hit centuries. She is followed by Shruti Haasan on the third place with seven films, Anushka Shetty (five) and Nithya Menen (three).

Also, to note, this is the second fastest Telugu film after SS Rajamuli’s ‘Baahubali’ to enter Rs 100 crore club. And as per the reports, it is also the biggest box-office opener in actor Ram Charan’s career.

Rangasthalam is a period movie written and directed by Sukumar. Ram Charan plays a small-time village mechanic with a hearing impairment. The film also stars Aadi Pinisetty, Samantha Akkineni, Jagapathi Babu and Prakash Raj and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.