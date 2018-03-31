‘RANDEEP’ Wedding? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh may tie the knot this year, four dates shortlisted
There have been many speculations about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s marriage doing the rounds in tinsel town. But there was no confirmation from both the actors’ side. However, now it seems like the lovebirds of B-town are now all set to get married this year.
Yes, as per the report published in Mumbai Mirror, Ranveer and Deepika’s parents have short-listed four dates between September and December 2018 for their wedding. Reports are also suggesting that Deepika and her sister Anisha have already started her bridal trousseau shopping. About their marriage details, a source quoted Mumbai Mirror, “It will be an extremely private, traditional Hindu ceremony with the couple tying the knot in the presence of only close friends and family. The couple is still deciding if they want a reception to follow.”
Source also informed that the venue and designer for the big day are yet to be finalised. Earlier, when India Today had asked Ranveer Singh about his marriage, he said, “I don’t know from where this is coming. These are things I think about. I try to create a life and work balance. As much as I am consumed by my work at the moment, these things (marriage) are on my mind. But nothing decisive as of now.”
Well, right now on the work front, Ranveer Singh has Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boys, Rohit Shetty’s Simmba and Kabir Khan’s 83. Meanwhile, Deepika will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Sapna Didi which also stars Irrfan Khan. However, due to Irrfan’s illness and Deepika’s back pain, the film’s shooting has been put on hold.
Amid all, let’s wait for the more interesting details about Ranveer-Deepika’s marriage.