Randeep Rai eyes Bollywood

Randeep Rai, best known for playing Sameer in “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”, says he is thinking of accepting people’s suggestion to try his hand at films.Randeep, who hails from Jhansi, moved to Mumbai four years ago to give wings to his dreams.

After featuring in about 120 commercials and shows like “Diya Aur Baati Hum” and “Secret Diaries”, Randeep bagged the role of a high school student, Sameer, in the Sony Entertainment Television show. His long hair and style in the show, set in the 1990s, have earned him the label of “Small screen’s Salman Khan”.

Has he thought of taking up a film after the show?”I have never compared between television shows and films. I am getting such a good response for my role. A lot of people think that I should try my hand at films. After this show ends, I will try,” Randeep said. “I have never given an audition for films. For whatever I have tried, I have got it through hard work,” he added.

He is interested in presenting his acting skills on the big screen but has no plans of taking a break from TV shows. “If I get another show after this, I will go for it. Actors often say that they are taking a break for two years to prepare but I don’t believe in that,” he said.