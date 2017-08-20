Randeep Hooda Birthday Special: 5 different roles that make him special

Randeep Hooda, who debuted in Bollywood from Monsoon Wedding in 2001, has been praised for his performances. He has portrayed various characters like cops, ones with dark shades and coach among others.

Blown away by the script of Jism 2, he stole the film with his great physic, new look and sizzling chemistry created with co-star Sunny Leone. Randeep also bagged the favourite actor supporting role award for the blockbuster film Once Upon A Time In Mumbai, where he was seen playing the role of ACP Agnel Wilson.

Today, he is celebrating his 41st birthday. On his special day, we bring his some unforgettable roles which he played in Bollywood movies.

Sultan

The film stars Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film is based on a wrestler and his love story. Randeep’s character is of Salman’s coach in the film. He teaches him how to fight in a ring. “I think Salman and I are different kind of friends. We are other kind of buddies as well (laughs). We have similar interests and very similar sense of humour,” Randeep told PTI.

Sarabjit

He won fans’ heart by playing the role of Sarabjit along with co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Richa Chadha. The film is about a man who crossed the India Pakistan border by mistake in a drunken stage. Next day, he finds himself in a Pakistan jail. For the character, he lost weight and created a different look with great performance in the film. He revealed to an online portal that, “I was a muscular 94kg at the time and while it’s easy to burn fat, it’s hard to lose muscle. I was expecting to shoot the portions when Sarabjit was a pahalwan in his village and then slowly shed weight. The decision came as a shock and led to a period of physical and mental torture.”

‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaya’

In ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaya’, Randeep plays 18 different characters in the film. The film also features Raima Sen, and Arbaaz Khan, who have an extramarital affair.

He said to Indian Express that, “The film is about a simple housewife (Raima Sen) whose husband (Arbaaz Khan) is having an extramarital affair. Her search for an ideal man sparks off her imagination and I take the shape of her 18 fantasy men.”

His characters often derive from popular icons and vary from that of a Haryanvi cop to James Bond. “I’ve played a chef, Zorro, Humphry Bogart, Elvis Presley, Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Mukkadar ka Sikandar’, Dharmendraji from ‘Shalimar’; basically, everything you can think of,” he says, adding that his personal favourite is the character of a sexy model. “I arrive shirtless at Raima’s doorstep and ask her ‘Thoda doodh milega?’ It’s hilarious.”

Bombay Talkies

In a short story of the film Bombay Talkies, Randeep played the character Dev, who was a gay in the film. The most hilarious was the hot scene in which Randeep lip locked to Saqib in the film. Don’t do you think, it takes courage to make such a brave decision to be a versatile actor?

Saqib says about playing a gay character in Bombay Talkies, “Even my mother thought Bombay Talkies was my best performance till date.” Bombay Talkies was made to mark the celebration of 100 years of Indian cinema sees four directors – Karan Johar, Dibakar Bannerjee, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar – unite.

John Day

Randeep Hooda plays a cold and violent character in the thriller film, John Day. He was doubting himself as a dark character. He admitted that he never played such kind of role. Randeep said to IANS that, “I have a dark character in the film (‘John Day’). More than grey, it’s black… (and it is something) that I have never played before. But I enjoyed it a lot.” The film helmed by debutant Ahishor Solomon, also features newcomer Elena Kazan, Naseeruddin Shah and Shernaz Patel.