Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to the acronym ‘RALIA’, given by Alia Bhatt fans, will leave you awestruck

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat’s love affair has been the shocking revelation this month so far. In an interview with NDTV, Ranbir was asked about the acronym Ralia (Ranbir-Alia) given by fans. He said, “No, I am not aware of this. But, I hope they use it during Brahmastra release- that’s the film we are coming together with. Also Amitabh Bachchan, directed by Ayan Mukherjee, so looking forward to that.”

The Sanju actor had admitted in an interview to GQ magazine earlier this month that he is in a relationship with Bhatt. The duo grew close during the prep of Brahmastra, which is their upcoming flick by Ayan Mukherjee.

According to reports, Ranbir asked out Alia on New Year’s Eve last year and the couple has since then been spotted on movie and dinner dates in the city.

In the interview, Ranbir stated that their relationship is too new and it needs breathing space. He had also said that he can understand hurt better now than he could when he was younger.

After a promotional spree, Sanju directed by Rajkumar Hirani is out today. On the work front, Ranbir and Alia will start shooting for the next schedule of the film in July in Bulgaria.