Ranbir Kapoor’s ex Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan felt bad for not being invited in the ‘blockbuster’ frame

Karan Johar shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. The picture is currently all over the internet. The reason why this picture is so much talked about is because it includes some of the great actors of Bollywood, the picture also shows ex-lovers Ranbir and Deepika are together with their current partners, Ranveer and Alia. Karan share this picture and wrote, “The biggest BLOCKBUSTER ever!!!!!”

At the trailer launch of upcoming movie Thugs of Hindostan, Amitabh Bachchan was asked to react at Karan Johar’s Blockbuster picture to which Mr. Bachchan replied, “Katrina and I were very depressed and are going to hold it against Aamir, Ranbir, Ranveer and others for not inviting us.” Amitabh also added, “Katrina and I were demoralized that we were not called at Ranbir’s house for the photo Karan Johar shared.” “We were all not invited so we felt really bad.”

Aamir Khan reportedly showed the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Ranbir’s residence. Meanwhile, the trailer of Thugs of Hindostan is out and is receiving mixed reviews from the audience on social media. Period-adventure saga, Thugs of Hindostan is all set to release this Diwali on November 8.