Ranbir Kapoor to be around rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday?

Bollywood’s ‘it couple’ Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt simply can’t get enough of each other. Although the pair is spending time together in the name of their upcoming film Brahmastra, we can’t keep calm over their awesome sauce chemistry.

The crew has apparently packed up from Bulgaria which gives Alia some time to prep for her daddy Mahesh Bhatt’s 70th birthday. But that’s not it! Ranbir will also be around his ladylove on the big day.

Despite both Kapoor’s and Bhatt’s not being too vocal about the relationship of their kids, they are all praises on social media in a subtle way. While Ranbir is tight lipped about his private life, Alia doesn’t shy away in sharing some PDA on the virtual platform. If all goes well, we might see some great family photos on Bhatt’s birthday which is tomorrow.