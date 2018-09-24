Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor’s final Ganapati Visarjan at RK Studios; see pics

Bollywood’s Kapoor clan celebrated their final Ganpati Visarjan yesterday. Ranbir Kapoor, along with his father Rishi Kapoor and uncles Randhir and Rajiv kept things traditional as they interacted with fans at the iconic RK Studios, which has been put up for sale.

With the upbeat rhythm and enthusiasm all around, it was a musical affair. Randhir, Ranbir and Rajiv even broke a coconut each before the procession. In August, Rishi, on behalf of the family, announced that they have collectively decided to sell their studio which has been a legacy for decade. The celebrations for one last time in this magical abode made it even more special.





View this post on Instagram #ranbirkapoor arrives for #rkstudios ganpati #ganpativisarjan @viralbhayani A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 23, 2018 at 1:53am PDT

View this post on Instagram Mayne the last #rkstudios #ganpativisarjan A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Sep 23, 2018 at 2:09am PDT

R.K. Studio, the headquarters of the film production company R.K. Films, has been home to shoot of films like “Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain” (1960), “Mera Naam Joker” (1970), “Bobby” (1973) and many more.