Ranbir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor's final Ganapati Visarjan at RK Studios; see pics

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 24, 2018 08:36 am
Photo by BL SONI

Bollywood’s Kapoor clan celebrated their final Ganpati Visarjan yesterday. Ranbir Kapoor, along with his father Rishi Kapoor and uncles Randhir and Rajiv kept things traditional as they interacted with fans at the iconic RK Studios, which has been put up for sale.

With the upbeat rhythm and enthusiasm all around, it was a musical affair. Randhir, Ranbir and Rajiv even broke a coconut each before the procession. In August, Rishi, on behalf of the family, announced that they have collectively decided to sell their studio which has been a legacy for decade. The celebrations for one last time in this magical abode made it even more special.

R.K. Studio, the headquarters of the film production company R.K. Films, has been home to shoot of films like “Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hain” (1960), “Mera Naam Joker” (1970), “Bobby” (1973) and many more.

