Ranbir Kapoor reveals an interesting plot detail from his upcoming film Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor is all set and raring to go as his most awaited film Sanju is all set to release on June 29. He is playing the controversial character of Sanjay Dutt on screen and there is a lot of talk about the film because of the same. The masses are already impressed with the fact that Ranbir has got into the skin of the character so well and him showing Bollywood’s bad boy’s stranger than fiction story will be out of this world totally! Aside from Sanju, he is also very excited for Brahmastra which is being directed by his BFF Ayan Mukerji. He spoke about the film recently and revealed an interesting detail. He said that though a superhero movie, it is not all fantasy but has real emotions involved and is a love story in the garb of a supernatural flick.

Ranbir stated that it is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart because according to Ranbir, Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. The film is going to be a trilogy and Ranbir has been allowed to make two films between each part. Apart from Ranbir and his off screen lady love Alia Bhatt, the movie also has Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. The trio is filming their second schedule of the film in the city and the makers are very careful about not leaking their pictures online. The look is one of the most crucial features of the movie.

After Sanju and Brahmastra, Ranbir will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt. He has also collaborated with the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety director Luv Ranjan for his next.