Ranbir Kapoor receives special gift from international football star Lionel Messi and he is full of joy; see pic
Bollywood hunk Ranbir Kapoor recently turned 36, and the actor chose to spend the special day with his friends and family. He was showered with gifts and wishes, but the most anticipated gift was from international football legend Lionel Messi.
It is not hidden that Ranbir is a football fanatic, and a huge fan of Messi. The actor received a jersey on his special day, and it is not an ordinary one, it was FC Barcelona’s jersey specially signed by Messi.
Well, that was the best birthday gift for Ranbir, as he got it signed from his favorite football player. RK also clicked a picture wearing the jersey and he was full of joy.
@fcbarcelona gifted #RanbirKapoor a jersey signed by @leomessi for his birthday.
Talking about his birthday, Ranbir’s alleged girlfriend Alia Bhatt baked a scrumptious cake for birthday boy.
Meanwhile, on the work front, after a stupendous success of his film, Sanju, Ranbir is busy shooting for Brahmastra. He will star alongside Alia Bhatt in the movie and the pictures from the sets in Bulgaria has created a lot of buzz on social media. Also, he has a Yash Raj Film, Shamsera, in his kitty, in which he will star opposite Vaani Kapoor.