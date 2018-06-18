Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter; makes revelations about Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and more

Free Press Journal
— By BollywoodHungama | Jun 18, 2018 01:13 pm
Ranbir Kapoor is pretty stoked as his upcoming film Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actor has begun promotions for the film which will narrate the story of the Sanjay Dutt- from childhood to grand debut, drug phase to relationships, underworld connection and jail time.

In a promotional campaign for his upcoming film Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor arrived on Twitter for a day on the occasion of Father’s Day. He took over Fox Star Hindi’s handle and answered several fan questions. Not only did he answer questions with the hashtag #JaaduKiJhappi, he shared quite a few moments from his childhood featuring his father Rishi Kapoor. He answered questions about Sanju, playing Rajkumar Hirani’s hero, loving a song ‘Dilbaro’ from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, watching the ongoing soccer league and more.

When he shared a photo from his awkward teenage moment with dad Rishi Kapoor.


When he revealed he is looking forward to see Sanjay Dutt’s reaction after he watches Sanju

When he revealed what he has loved since he became a star

 When he revealed how he and his dad Rishi Kapoor bond over cricket and soccer

When Ranbir Kapoor casually made a fan’s day by asking her to marry him

When he shared a throwback moment between Sanjay Dutt and his father Rishi Kapoor

When Ranbir hoped that he gets to work with Rishi Kapoor again in future

When he shared some father-son special moments from his films on the occasion of Father’s day

When he casually revealed his favourite songs and one of them was from his girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s last release Raazi

When Ranbir Kapoor shared a lovely throwback photo of himself with sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and dad Rishi Kapoor

When he ended the chat by thanking everyone for talking to him. He casually was sitting on the floor with his two dogs

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju stars an ensemble cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Boman Irani, Jim Sarbh, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala among others. It is slated to release on June 29, 2018.

