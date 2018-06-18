Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter; makes revelations about Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and more
Ranbir Kapoor is pretty stoked as his upcoming film Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actor has begun promotions for the film which will narrate the story of the Sanjay Dutt- from childhood to grand debut, drug phase to relationships, underworld connection and jail time.
In a promotional campaign for his upcoming film Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor arrived on Twitter for a day on the occasion of Father’s Day. He took over Fox Star Hindi’s handle and answered several fan questions. Not only did he answer questions with the hashtag #JaaduKiJhappi, he shared quite a few moments from his childhood featuring his father Rishi Kapoor. He answered questions about Sanju, playing Rajkumar Hirani’s hero, loving a song ‘Dilbaro’ from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, watching the ongoing soccer league and more.
When he shared a photo from his awkward teenage moment with dad Rishi Kapoor.
Awkward teenager moment with papa #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap #RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/gS8Q4zCQoE
When he revealed he is looking forward to see Sanjay Dutt’s reaction after he watches Sanju
The biggest challenge of playing @duttsanjay was to believe that I could do it. He hasn’t seen it yet, but I am looking forward to his reaction #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/O2wHf3MvsY
When he revealed what he has loved since he became a star
Hey Spandan! What I have learned since I became a star is that I am very grateful, that I get to do what I love! #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/u2TQjrv2fA
I am a football fan and papa’s a cricket fan! But we watched the Argentina-Iceland game together. It was fun educating him about the sport! #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/SYfJEkJ6fD
Will you marry me? 😍 #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/tzvtUESymG
Papa and the real @duttsanjay chilling! #JaaduKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/m2cSimqzGa
Hello Arno!
Absolutely! I worked with @chintskap in Besharam, but I would love to share the screen with him again. #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/fGUNJ7YWS9
When he shared some father-son special moments from his films on the occasion of Father’s day
1. Father-son moments from Jagga Jasoos
2. Son confronting his father in @TamashaOfficial
3. One of my favourite moments with Late Farooq Shaikh Sahab from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani
4. Really connected with @AnupamPKher Sir in this scene from Wake Up Sid#JaaduKiJhappi pic.twitter.com/Hx450Su42q
When he casually revealed his favourite songs and one of them was from his girlfriend Alia Bhatt’s last release Raazi
Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from #Sanju and Dilbaro from @RaaziHoon #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/UR8IIwATR9
Riddhima, papa and I sharing a fun moment #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap pic.twitter.com/InL0p7jyEi
Happy Father’s Day papa! Love you the most. Thank you for being The Super Papa! #JaaduKiJhappi @chintskap pic.twitter.com/vGShrVUKlh
That’s all from me! Continue sharing photos/videos of you with your father, along with #JaaduKiJhappi. See you at the movies! @chintskap pic.twitter.com/EcZdgKsLDS
