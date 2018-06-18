Ranbir Kapoor on Twitter; makes revelations about Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and more

Ranbir Kapoor is pretty stoked as his upcoming film Sanju, based on the life of Sanjay Dutt, is one of the most awaited films of the year. The actor has begun promotions for the film which will narrate the story of the Sanjay Dutt- from childhood to grand debut, drug phase to relationships, underworld connection and jail time.

In a promotional campaign for his upcoming film Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor arrived on Twitter for a day on the occasion of Father’s Day. He took over Fox Star Hindi’s handle and answered several fan questions. Not only did he answer questions with the hashtag #JaaduKiJhappi, he shared quite a few moments from his childhood featuring his father Rishi Kapoor. He answered questions about Sanju, playing Rajkumar Hirani’s hero, loving a song ‘Dilbaro’ from Alia Bhatt’s Raazi, watching the ongoing soccer league and more.

When he shared a photo from his awkward teenage moment with dad Rishi Kapoor.

When he revealed he is looking forward to see Sanjay Dutt’s reaction after he watches Sanju

The biggest challenge of playing @duttsanjay was to believe that I could do it. He hasn’t seen it yet, but I am looking forward to his reaction #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/O2wHf3MvsY — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018

When he revealed what he has loved since he became a star

Hey Spandan! What I have learned since I became a star is that I am very grateful, that I get to do what I love! #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/u2TQjrv2fA — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018

When he revealed how he and his dad Rishi Kapoor bond over cricket and soccer

I am a football fan and papa’s a cricket fan! But we watched the Argentina-Iceland game together. It was fun educating him about the sport! #JaaduKiJhappi https://t.co/SYfJEkJ6fD — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) June 17, 2018

When Ranbir Kapoor casually made a fan’s day by asking her to marry him