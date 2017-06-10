Ranbir Kapoor: Katrina Kaif is a machine of superhit films

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Friday launched the “Galti Se Mistake” song from the film. In the press conference he talks with the media about his roles, co star Katrina Kaif role in the films, Sanjay Dutt biopic and giving title of ‘When Harry met Sejal’.

Ranbir says, Katrina is a machine of superhit films

Ranbir Kapoor is all praises for his former girlfriend Katrina Kaif as he said the actress is a machine of delivering superhit films. Ranbir joked that Katrina would often say it was she who helped him deliver two superhit films- “Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahaani” and “Rajneeti”.

“She is a machine of superhit films, every film she does is a superhit. We also used to joke that she should just touch our film so that it becomes superhit. I don’t feel there has been a greater star than Katrina in the film industry.”

One mistake in Ranbir’s life

On making mistakes in his life, the actor said, “I don’t think there are any mistakes in life, there are only learning in life as that is how you grow.”

Talking about his role in the film

When asked about the character of Ranbir in the films, he said, “The film is more of a father-son relationship and how my character becomes a Jasoos and he meets Shruti (Katrina).”

Qualities taken from his father

When asked about the qualities that he imbibes from his father, Ranbir joked, “not to drink”.

“The kind of love and values that are family gives us is important. They have done lot of things for us and now I am their parent I am make sure I give them all the joy and happiness,” he added

Reunion of Ranbir and Basu

“I don’t think he (Anurag Basu) can work with any other actor as I understand his process. I don’t want him to work with another actor because he is the finest director of our country he has great knowledge about cinema, performance, music.

Talking about his upcoming film, Sanjay Dutt biopic

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanjay Dutt biopic’s box office clash with “Tiger Zinda Hai” has been averted and the actor calls it a wise decision as he thinks the Salman Khan movie is going to be the biggest film this year.

Ranbir said, “I don’t think so. I think a film has its own destiny and everyone should put the best version of the picture in front of the audience. I have not played the part in the release date of the film and the clash. ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ is the biggest film of the Indian cinema coming this year.

“I am sure the producers would have done good meetings, understood the logistics, the budget like how much the film can earn and all and have taken this wise decision. But I have nothing to play in it (referring to pushing the release date). I am an actor I am told the film is coming in March and that’s fine as long as the film is good.”

Ranbir on title ‘When Harry met Sejal’

Ranbir Kapoor has revealed that he was the one who suggested the title of Imtiaz Ali’s new movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Ranbir said when he suggested that the film should be named “When Harry Met Sejal”, everyone laughed it off. “We were discussing about the title and I suggested ‘When Harry Met Sejal’… everyone laughed at it and said it’s a ‘bakwas’ title. Cut to today… the poster of the film is out with the title that I gave. I am happy that I am a small part of this film.”

Ranbir is currently promoting “Jagga Jasoos”. Also starring Katrina Kaif, the Anurag Basu-directed film is due for release on July 14.