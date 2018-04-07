Ranbir Kapoor completes the shoot of Sanjay Dutt Biopic, announces the release date of the teaser
As we all know Ranbir Kapoor is all set to amaze us in the Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial venture, Sanjay Dutt Biopic which is based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. Well, after completing the shoot of Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic, Ranbir Kapoor has recently brought the biggest surprise for his fans.
According to Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor confirmed with the website that the teaser of Sanjay Dutt biopic will be out on April 24, 2018, and the trailer will be launched, by May end. Ranbir also expressed his feeling in the media interaction saying that he is hoping that he will be able to fulfill expectations of the audience as he has worked very hard for the film.
Interestingly, while confirming the news about teaser release, ace trade analyst and film critic, Sumit Kadel tweeted, “#Sanju teaser is likely to be out on 24th April. #DuttBiopic #RanbirKapoor”.
Well, apart from Ranbir, the film also stars, Manisha Koirala as Nargis, Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Dia Mirza as Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as Tina Munim, Anushka Sharma as a lawyer, Karishma Tanna as Madhuri Dixit, Boman Irani as Sanjay Gupta, Jim Sarbh as Salman Khan and Tabu in a cameo appearance as herself. The film is releasing on June 29, 2018.
We must say, Ranbir Kapoor fans would be damn excited to watch the teaser.