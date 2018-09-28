Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Special: How his relationship with Alia Bhatt went from Raaz to Raazi

Handsome hunk Ranbir Kapoor turns 36 today. Ranbir Kapoor is the son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. He is one of the finest actors, who achieved stardom on his own, even though the Kapoor surname helps. He started his career from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Saawariyaan’ opposite Sonam Kapoor.

Ranbir always makes headlines be it for his films or dating rumours. His relationships with actress Alia Bhatt is almost every day in the news. Alia shares picture of Ranbir in her social media accounts, sometimes we also see Ranbir clicking Alia’s pictures which is shared by the Actress.

Both have started working for their upcoming movie ‘Brahmastra’ early this year. The duo have shot the first schedule of the film in Bulgaria, but until this happened there was a buzz about the growing proximity between Ranbir and Alia. On Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, the ‘Brahmastra’ duo was spotted together, which sparked their relationship rumours. And now, Ranbir Kapoor who’s generally media-shy has opened up about his relationship with Alia.

While talking about the relationship, Ranbir told GQ magazine, “It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to overspeak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit.”

When asked about the best thing about being newly in love, Ranbir said, “It always comes with a lot of excitement. It’s a new person, it comes with new beats. Old tricks become new tricks again, you know, being charming and romantic, all of that. I think I’m more balanced today. I value relationships more. I can appreciate hurt and what it does to a person much more than I could a couple years back.”

Alia on the other hand has also never denied about her relationship with Ranbir, the actress was recently promoting her movie ‘Raazi’ for which she reached the sets of the journalist Rajat Sharma’s show Aap Ki Adalat where she made interesting revelations about her dream debut and an alleged relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. When asked about her dating rumours with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia starts blushing and tries to her face with her hands. She dodged the question, “My face has gone red and I am trying to control it.”

Talking about the movie, ‘Brahmastra’ is a Sci-Fi movie and is going to be a trilogy. The film is scheduled to release on August 15. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. The movie is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and is produced by Karan Johar.