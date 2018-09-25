Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt team up to baby sit Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash? See pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently returned from Bulgaria after wrapping up their shoot schedule for ‘Brahmastra’ which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. After partying their pack-up in the picturesque town, the allegedly dating duo was clicked in Mumbai while they were heading to Karan Johar’s house.

But wait, Karan isn’t home as he was captured at the Paris Fashion Week. Turns out Ranbir and Alia came over to spend time with KJo’s twins Roohi and Yash. Earlier the ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ director had shared a few pictures of Alia, Roohi and Yash on his Instagram page.



Ranbir and Alia, also best known by fans as ‘RaAlia’ sparked up dating rumours after making an entrance at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception by holding hands and posing for the shutterbugs. While Kapoor has been tight lipped about his private life, Alia is on a spree sharing pictures of their adorable moments on social media.

Brahmastra is a fantasy film which will be released in three parts which also stars Amitabh Bachchan. The first series is set to release on August 15, 2019.