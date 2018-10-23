Rana Duggubatti’s wish for on screen brother Prabhas is all about brotherhood and male bonding

On the eve of Baahubali star Prabhas’s 39th birthday, fans and well-wishers have wished the superstar from all over the world. Prabhas who was already a renowned star in South got a global recognition with Baahubali. While Shraddha Kapoor and a lot of South celebrities wished Prabhas on his birthday, one wish which caught our eye was that of Rana Daggubati who played Parbhas’ on screen brother in Baahubali. Rana posted a picture from the sets of Baahubali and captioned “Happy Happy to you brother”. Check out the post below



View this post on Instagram Happy happy to you brother 😘❤️ A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Oct 22, 2018 at 8:31pm PDT

On work front where Prabhas has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming flick Saaho which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Evelyn Sharma. Saaho is directed by Sujeeth and is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi . It is said to be one of the most expensive Indian films made to date.

Rana will be next seen in the NTR biopic which also stars Vidya Balan. It is the first movie in the two part biographical movie series based on the life of former movie star and politician N. T. Rama Rao. On one hand where Vidya Balan plays the female lead making her debut in Telugu, Rana plays the role of Nara Chandrababu Naidu