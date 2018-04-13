Rampage movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: Rampage

Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Malin Akerman, Joe Manganiello, Jake Lacy

Director: Brad Peyton

Rating: * * *

Neither ape nor man disappoints in this adaptation of the classic 1980s arcade video game about primates and monsters ravaging cities. Action A-lister Dwayne Johnson, “The Rock” stars as the heroic homo sapiens who cherishes a close connect with a four-legged furry friend.

Johnson is Davis Okoye, a primatologist and loner who prefers the company of animals over people; one animal in particular with whom he has a special rapport – a clever albino gorilla whom he had rescued as an orphan from poachers.

So far so good. But as it happens in paradise from time immemorial, a scientific experiment goes wrong, horribly wrong and mutates the gentle ape; not into an even more intelligent, almost human creature as in Planet of the Apes, but a marauding monster (hence the title) Worse still, the “experiment” metamorphoses other animals into mind-boggling giant predators bent on destruction.

Okoye joins hands with discredited geneticist Kate Caldwell (Naomie Harris) to secure an antidote which will, hopefully, halt a global catastrophe and save his erstwhile ape friend. Will Caldwell redeem herself? Will Davis re-establish the old bond? Expectedly, the real antagonists are two-legged: notably, Claire Wyden (Malin Akerman) who is responsible for the mutation. And then, there’s federal agent Harvey Russell (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) Expectedly again, there’s lots of adrenaline-fuelled action as the CGI beasties (one of which is particularly fearsome to behold) go on the titular rampage.