Ramman Handa: Naatak Entertainment’s debut project is the short film ‘Bhagwat Chakra’ 

Actor and producer Ramman Handa, who had told us that he will have some special announcement to make in 2017, has finally let the cat out of the bag. When contacted, Handa revealed the next project which his production house Natak Entertainment is launching; a short film titled Bhagwat Chakra. Revealing more about it, Ramman says, “Our short film Bhagwat Chakra is a story of the relationship between a father and son. My mom had narrated me this story, so it is very special. It has a very strong spiritual message. I have been brought up in this kind of a environment, so all my childhood memories are brought up through this film.”

Talking about his involvement with the film, he says, “I have been working on this right from scratch. Right from the script to casting, I am very much involved on this project.”

So, will he act in it as well? “Well, you will have to watch the film for the answer,” he smiles. He has bigger plans for the short film, “This film is for a small child as well as a grown-up. Also I want it to released internationally first. So that is my vision.”

An ambitious man, Ramman also shares his vision or his production house, “I want to take Natak Entertainment to another level. YRF has already set up a benchmark and I want to reach there, next to it. There are many producers who are scared to take up different concepts because they think that the audience won’t like them. So that is my aim. I want to experiment with different concepts and bring them up to the audience.”

Well, we wish you all the best with your plans, Ramman!