Ram Kapoor makes me laugh a lot: Sunny Leone

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone says actor Ram Kapoor has a great sense of humour. Sunny lauded the actor after she shot two episodes of Discovery JEET’s “Comedy High School” along with Ram, who is the host of the show.

“It was fun shooting ‘Comedy High School’ episode with the entire cast, especially dear friend Ram Kapoor whom I met after a long gap. Ram has a good sense of humour and he makes me laugh a lot,” Sunny said in a statement.

“I never felt like we were shooting, the flow of the show was just effortless,” she added.

Ram also had fun shooting with the “Ragini MMS 2” star.

“I was very excited to shoot with Sunny Leone for the two episodes of ‘Comedy High School’ and the entire cast had a jolly time working with her.

“The best part is that we both share the same philosophy while shooting. We love to laugh and have fun while shooting and make the situation light. She is a fabulous human being, and it is super fun to work with her,” he said.

The show also features Gopal Dutt, Paritosh Tripathi, Krishna Bhatt, Jasmeet Bhatia and Deepak Dutta. The episode with Sunny will beam on Saturday.