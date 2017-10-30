Rakshanda Khan: Juggling motherhood and work

Rakshanda Khan talks to NIKITA WADHAWAN about her upcoming web-series, motherhood and television content

Rakshanda Khan has been very selective about her television roles since she donned the hat of mother. After starring in top serials like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, Rakshanda become a household name. Last seen in Brahmarakshas, the actress will be making her web debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS Returns. Talking about testing new waters with in the digital space, the actress says that while web is more rewarding for an actor, she is not comfortable with everything that is portrayed on this uncensored medium. Excerpts from the interview:

How are you feeling about your web debut?

For someone like me who is technologically challenged, it is an absolutely new experience. I was also sceptical as everyone on the sets knew more than I did. I had joined the franchise later, while they had been shooting for couple of weeks before they came on.

As an actor what is the difference between TV and web serials?

It is in a different zone from what I have played earlier. Television pe thode alag kisam ke character hote hai, web pe they are a little closer to reality. On TV I am playing someone’s mother or sister, here you are an entity in yourself.

Do web series give more scope for an actor?

This new genre worked very well for me as I didn’t have to repeat what I have already done. As an actor you want to outgrow what you have already done. TV offers you very little space to do that. I have become very choosy with my roles. Life has come in full circle, in my first TV show I started off as a ghost and now I am a ghostbuster.

How has your relationship with Ekta evolved?

As a maker she has become more advanced, as a person she has always had great vision. Years ago when she did Kyuki… she had the vision that TV will grow so much. Now with web, she knows that she has a great reach, and can tell stories that she wants to tell, that were not possible on TV. We all are very fortunate that with a maker like her we are getting the opportunity to grow as actors. I have always been offered some best roles so I have always been very lucky with her.

How has it been juggling work and motherhood?

Motherhood has been the most difficult role. I am actually very happy being on the set as there are 50 people around to pamper me. As a mother, everything has to be done by me, after a while it gets overwhelming as your child has so many demands and you want to fulfil them. The most difficult part is the decision making, as you are responsible for someone else’s life. As a parent it weighs me down, and coming on sets becomes a stress buster. At one time is was — yaar kal chutti nahi hai, and now I am overjoyed when I have to shoot.

How do you view a child’s safety in society?

In the current scenario, it is not a very safe world for children. It is appalling, I don’t want to wake up in the morning as see what dreadful thing has happened to someone’s child. I constantly will be worried that I have sent my child to school but is she safe there?

How are you trying to educate your daughter about the evils in society?

There was a time when I wanted her to talk to everyone, I didn’t want her to be an anti-social child. But in the last one year, the events have been so horrendous that, they have changed my approach. I don’t want my child to speak to anyone until I allow her to. The onus is on the parents now, a child has to be taught now that who and who not to talk to. Some say that teach your child to scream if something happens but there is a difference between a strength of a two-year-old and a 30-year-old. Unfortunately the law in our country not as stringent as it is supposed to be.

Will you be comfortable if your daughter wants to become an actress?

In my generation it was easier to control kids, but now it is not. I did not listen to my parents, so I doubt that my daughter will listen to me. My daughter has a very strong mind of her own already, for now she doesn’t show much inclination for cinema or television, she is more focused on sports for now.

Will you be comfortable if she wants to do a series like Ragini MMS?

I would probably not react for the longest time, but I don’t think I know how I will react once I recover from the initial shock. But unfortunately, she would not care on what I want her to do. It will be easy to say anything at this moment, but my aim will be to inculcate a sense of right or wrong in her. I will stand by her in case her decision doesn’t work out.

Would you want to go back to TV or continue with web-series?

In an ideal world I would want the two to be married. Maybe I am not ok with everything that is portrayed in web, it is set beyond what I am comfortable with it. The problem is TV is another end of the spectrum right now. Irrespective of what television was, I still got to do a Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. That is what happens when people know

that I like working on my own terms and it has worked for me.