Rakhi Sawant’s new invention to protect women from sexual harassment at workplaces; Watch video

Rakhi Sawant has always been known for her controversial acts in the industry. Recently, she accused Tanushree Dutta of raping her several times. And now, Rakhi has brought yet another drama on social media in which she has turned a scientist and found a solution for sexual harassment faced by women at workplaces.

Rakhi uploaded some videos on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen saying that she has become a scientist and invented clothes with metal chain and a locket around the waist.

Watch the video here:

In a video, she said women should wear a metal chain with a locket around their waist in order to “protect/safeguard themselves.” In the other video, she can be seen dancing in the weirdest manner wearing a metal chain along with a locket around her waist. She is seen mocking the whole movement in the most absurd way.

Rakhi posted this video after she claimed that Tanushree Dutta raped her. Apparently, Tanushree Dutta who accused Nana Patekar of sexual harassment filed a defamation case against Rakhi for speaking rubbish about her.