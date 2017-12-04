Rakhi Sawant turns ‘Naagin’ at Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa wedding; watch video

Bharti Singh and her long time beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa got hitched yesterday in a lavish destination wedding in Goa. Almost all TV actors and actresses were present in the wedding to give blessing to newly wed couple. And the queen of controversy Rakhi Sawant was also present and seen having a gala time with RJ Malishka. Rakhi shared a video on her Instagram account in which she doing a naagin dance with Malishka.

A post shared by Rakhi Sawant Official (@rakhisawant2511) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:17am PST

Rakhi is full of entertainment and she know how to grab a attention, recently Rakhi posted a video promoting a condom brand in the video she mentioned her favourite flavour, but the video made headlines.

Bharti was also seen enjoying and dancing at her wedding. Bharti wanted to look her best on the special day so her wedding attire was designed by designer Neeta Lulla. She looked extremely beautiful in a blue and pink lehenga with heavy traditional jewellery, while Harsh was handsome in a sherwani and pink turban.