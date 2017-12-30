Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Manish Goplani wish ‘success and happiness’ for New Year 2018

New Year is the time of the year when everyone wants to treasure the jubilant spirit of the moment. We find various ways to explore and experience more and more about our success each passing day. As the New Year approaches we make a resolution and are with lots of energy to access success and happiness for us. Here we bring your favourite Television celebrities greeting for you this new year. They wish lots of success and happiness all around.

Tejasswi Prakash: Its a time when everyone are in mood to start some new experiences. Everyone of us has some new dreams, new hopes, new energy and new joys, wishing with lots of love a Happy New Year.

Helly Shah: I wish that may the New Year start with joys, freshness and peace filled life, warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Lots of success and happiness for everyone. A happy new year.

Additi Gupta: I wish the year bring lots of happiness and success for everyone of us. Let our all desires and aspirations come true and bring love and mirth to us. May there be peace the whole year. A Happy New Year.

Roshni Sahota: I wish the coming new year we all shine and let our country’s economy grow and we achieve lots of success. Our lives becomes as colourful as like the rainbow, brilliant like the sun, fragrant as roses are and filled with cheer and fun all the time. Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.

Neha Marda: As the New Year dawns, I hope it gets filled with the promises of a brighter tomorrow. It’s time to forget the past and celebrate a new beginning. I wish we enjoy lots of happiness and success. A Happy new year.

Aly Goni: Let us fill up this coming year with all the forgotten promises of the year that passed and spread some love and happiness around. Lets be kind and enjoy our hardworking. A new year is a chance to make new beginnings and letting go of old regrets. Happy New Year.

Suyyash Rai: A new year is like a clean page to start from a new page and the pen is in your hands. So write the most beautiful new chapter of your life yet. May the new year bring new hopes, new aspirations, new joys and and new successes in our life’s journey. A happy new year.

Manu Punjabi: Hoping that you are ready for another Big Year; another year full of passion and commitment, of hope and contentment! Surround yourself with positivity and spread smiles among your near and dear ones. Happy 2018.

Ahwaan Kumar: May the almighty empower and enable you to achieve all your dreams this new year. Let’s celebrate this blissful, cheerful, colorful New year with a smile spreading peace and happiness and make it a Happy new year.

Puru Chibber: I just wish for this New Year that may we have abundance of joy, best of health, unlimited happiness and whole lot of good luck all through the year. May our union of happy hearts never age and keep spreading happiness. Happy New Year!

Mahika Sharma: I wish may the journey of new year be filled with new opportunities, days be bright with new hopes and our heart be happy with love! May New year bring prosperity, love, happiness and delight in our life. Wish for peaceful 2018.

Soni Singh: I wish that we overcome every obstacle and challenge that comes our way in the New Year and may we further climb the ladder of success. New things are on our way to make coming year eventful, successful and peaceful. Happy New Year.

Meghna Naidu: It’s new year’s time. Throw away all the worries and get ready to enjoy every bit of the coming year. May the coming year fill your life with glee. Lots of success, happiness and good health for everyone. Happy 2018!

Rakhi Sawant: The New Year has arrived. It is time to look towards the future with optimism, but do not forget the memorable lessons learnt in the year gone by. May our health be good, life peaceful and days filled with lots of joy. Happy New year.

Manish Goplani: It is time to say goodbye to the to the year 2017 and welcome 2018 with open arms. May each day of the New year bring you luck, joy, happiness and prosperity, Happy New Year.

Sara Khan: New Year’s Day is the time to make new resolutions. So this year, let us make the resolution to spread happiness all around us and to keep the environment clean. Have a happy, successful and peaceful New Year.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee: Leave behind the old chapters that were filled with pages of worries and sorrow. Begin the New Year with happiness, cheer and smiles. Enjoy every moment and get successful 2018.

Shubhangi Atre: Faith is something that never lets us down in life. In the coming year, ensure that you have placed full faith in God and yourself. Bring lots of success, peace and happiness and make a Happy 2018. Happy New Year!

Kunal Jaisingh: May the gift of love, happiness, peace, and warmth be ours as we all are making a new start with New Year. May we achieve all our dreams this year. A very happy New Year!

Tanya Sharma: It’s time to make way for the new, to reaffirm and dream afresh, to embrace new joys and embark on new voyages. As we ring in the New, and bid adieu to the Old.., May the days ahead bring forth. Good Luck and Happiness manifold! Happy New Year.