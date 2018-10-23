Rakhi Sawant demands Rs 50 crore from Tanushree Dutta for calling her a lower class girl

After Tanushree Dutta’s Rs 10 crore defamation case against Rakhi Sawant, the latter has finally reacted to the actress’ notice. In a series of videos, Rakhi stated that she was hurt and angry at Tanushree Dutta for calling her a lower class girl and expressed to file a defamation case of Rs 50 crore against the ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ actress.

Reacting to Tanushree’s legal notice, Rakhi Sawant took to Instagram to upload a series of her reaction video.

Rakhi can be quoted as saying Republic World, “I would just like to say that Nana Patekar and Raj Thackeray have not given attention to Tanushree Dutta. She tried her best to rob them, this was just a publicity stunt for a passport, Visa or a bank account or even if it’s for her Bollywood comeback. Those guys are not giving her any attention so now she feels that she should target me. Now she wants publicity on my name. Now that she’s gone to court I will give a befitting reply in court.”

She further added, “Definitely I have proof. 10 years back when she claimed that the incident took place with her, I was there, I used to accompany her to parties and 3 times she has taken me to rave parties. And in those parties in front of me, she has doped and she offered it to me too, and because of her even I had taken it (drugs). Thank god I broke friendship with her later on otherwise even I would have to go to a rehab and become bald.”

Speaking about filing a defamation case against Tanushree, Rakhi said, “She has filed a Defamation case against me for 10 crores I will file one for 50 crores. I will file a 50 crore defamation case against Tanushree for calling me a lower class girl. The original purpose of #MeToo is not being fulfilled. It is not going in the right direction and various girls are coming and taking advantage of the movement and the women that have not gone through anything are also coming and accusing innocent men. I feel bad for those women who have actually suffered sexual harassment and they won’t be heard out because of the girls who are lying.”

For those who are uninitiated, Tanushree Dutta accused Nana Patekar of doing sexual harassment during the song shoot of the film Horn Ok Pleassss (2008). When the actress denied continuing shooting, Maharashtra Navnirman Party’s (MNS) goons attacked the actress, claimed Tanushree. Later, Rakhi Sawant replaced for the song and when she was asked about the conflict, she had said that Tanushree’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Nana Patekar is a publicity stunt.