Rakhi Sawant claims Tanushree Dutta was high on drugs and hence could not shoot ‘Horn Ok Pleassss’ song with Nana Patekar

Controversy’s favourite child Rakhi Sawant has always found a way to stay in the limelight. Be it her social media posts, her controversial opinions or more recently her proclamation of love for Mike Tyson, Rakhi certainly knows how to grab attention. Today, Rakhi held a press conference to talk about the Tanushree Dutta harassment episode that has rocked Bollywood. Being the one who replaced Dutta in the song sequence in Horn Ok Pleasss, Rakhi spilled the beans on what exactly transpire. Shockingly, in her revelatory press conference, Rakhi alleged that Dutta was on location of the shoot, but had passed out in her vanity van after getting high on drugs!

Revealing details about that day, Rakhi unleashed a salvo saying, “Let that #MeToo movement go to the dogs, I did not want to be a part of this, but you media people have badgered me into hosting this press meet. As far as me replacing me Tanushree Dutta in the song ‘Nathani Utaro’, I was at home one evening when Ganesh Acharya called me asking me to come to the sets. After that even Nana Patekar called me and requested me to come and shoot for the song. At that time I did not know what had happened.

Yet I went to the sets and when I got there I see this huge crowd near a vanity van and media people were there too. That’s when I asked what had happened, and Ganesh told me she was (Tanushree) was part of this song, and that she had already shot for a bit, but for the past four to five hours Tanushree had locked herself in the van and was unresponsive.

Now I know Tanushree and her hair dresser as well, so I called her thinking she will at least answer my call, then I asked her makeup and hair team what was happening, and they said that, Tanushree was unconscious for the past three to four hours. I was surprised to learn that, she was high on drugs and had fainted.”

Going on to talk about why she did the song, despite Tanushree Dutta being part of it Rakhi continued, “That day Ganesh Acharya and Nana Patekar told me, ‘Rakhi don’t bother about all that is happening, do not pay attention to this controversy, all you need to do is shoot the song.’ That’s when I looked at the elaborate set that was put up and realized the amount of money that the producer had invested.

Now I am a part of CINTAA too, so I was a bit apprehensive about taking up work that was for someone else. But what could I do, the producer was in tears, on the verge of committing suicide because of the loss, the director and the choreographer were at a loss. Looking at all this, I decided to go with what Ganesh and Nana asked me to do and shot for the song.”

Ending her narration of the story, Rakhi concluded, “After that episode, Tanushree tried to sue me, she sent me a notice through CINTAA, but the producer and director of the film went and told the CINTAA members that Rakhi had in fact stepped in to save them, and their investments. So the entire case was dropped.”