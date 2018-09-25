Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Merey Pyare Prime Minister’ is set to release on this date

Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s upcoming film, Mere Pyare Prime Minister is all set to release on 14th December 2018. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has always explored stories that are rooted to the country and this movie will focuses on the open defecation issue and sanitation problems in the country.

The film is shot at real locations which were finalized after the recce of 1 month of Mumbai and highlights the mother-son relation who’s will is to achieve the impossible. It stars the national award-winning actress Anjali Patil who is playing the role of the mother. Another very interesting thing about the film is the title. While the film is about four young friends, the title has Prime Minister in it. Now it is to be seen why it is named like that.

Coincidently, Rakeysh’s 2006 film Rang De Basanti, which was a huge hit back then and became a cult film eventually was also a friendship film. It will be interesting to see him have a fresh take on the subject. Three years ago, Mehra, with an NGO from Ahmedabad which inspired by Rang De Basanti wanted to do bring about change, visited the Gandhi Ashram in Gandhinagar and after seeing the Mahatma’s model toilets started an initiative to build toilets in municipal schools.

The music of the film is given by Shankar Ehsan Loy and lyrics by Gulzar.