Rakeysh Mehra honours Lata Mangeshkar, she feels delighted

Mumbai: “Fanney Khan”, about a teenaged girl named Lata Sharma aspiring to be a singer like her legendary namesake, is designed as an ode to the Nightingale, Lata Mangeshkar.

“It was always meant to be a homage to Lataji. All of us in the cast and crew of this film are her fans. For me, my greatest moment of triumph was when Lataji sang ‘Lukka chuppi’ in ‘Rang De Basanti’,” said Mehra.

Plans are now afoot to show “Fanney Khan” to the mega iconic singer who has inspired the film.

Lata Mangeshkar doesn’t socialise much nowadays, she says she is curious to see how “Fanney Khan” has panned out.

“It is nice to know I am remembered even now. Rakeyshji and I have shared a warm equation since ‘Rang De Basanti’. I think ‘Lukka chuppi’ is the last song I enjoyed singing for a film. That he has honoured me (in ‘Fanney Khan’) is most gratifying,” she said.

Remind her that filmmakers and actors have similarly seen her as benchmark of perfect singing for many decades now, and she laughs: “It’s God’s grace and the love of the people out there who have tolerated me for so long.”