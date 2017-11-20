Rajniesh Duggall celebrates birthday with friends and families

Actor Rajniesh Duggall has all reasons to party this month has a year older on 19th November, has celebrate birthday with family and friends.

For Rajniesh, birthdays are as special as the rest of the days. “Every day has to be celebrated I feel, so whenever we get a chance, we create memories,” he says.

Ask him how he usually celebrates his birthdays, and he says, “Usually, we are in Goa every year for my birthday, if I am not shooting. However, this year, we decided to do something different.” The actor has planned to buy a special gift for himself this year. “I want to gift myself a Jeep. I am getting tired of sedans,” he says.