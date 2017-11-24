Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Newton’ bags two Asia Pacific Screen Awards

New Delhi: India’s foreign-language Oscar hopeful ‘Newton‘ bagged two wins at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in Brisbane, with Rajkummar Rao winning the best actor, and writer Mayank Tewari and director Amit V. Masurkar grabbing the best screenplay honour.

Dedicating the award to his late mother, Rajkummar, in his acceptance speech, said, “Let’s keep doing this beautiful work, let’s keep making these wonderful stories. Here’s to cinema!”

“Let’s keep doing this beautiful work, let’s keep making these wonderful stories. Here’s to cinema!” – @RajkummarRao thanked his late mother for blessing @NewtonTheFilm in his acceptance speech #APSA2017 pic.twitter.com/knbG4jLDqK

— Asia Pacific Screen Awards (@APScreenAwards) November 23, 2017

Later, the 33-year-old actor took to his Twitter page to say, “Won the best actor award at the most prestigious #APSA2017 (Asia Pacific Screen Awards). Thank you Maa. Thank u team #Newton. Don’t stop chasing your dreams because they really do come true.”

At the ceremony, where Australia’s ‘Sweet Country’ won the top award, India’s ‘Lady of the Lake’ by director Haobam Paban Kumar won a special mention in the Cultural Diversity Award Under the Patronage of UNESCO category in which Dede was the winner.

‘Newton’ revolves around a rookie but idealistic election officer as he struggles to hold elections in a Chhattisgarh village despite the threat of Naxalite violence.