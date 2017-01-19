Rajkummar Rao’s film gets Berlin premiere

Actor Rajkummar Rao-starrer “Newton”, which has been directed by Amit Masurkar, is all set to have its world premiere at the Berlin Fashion Film Festival 2017. The 32-year-old “Aligarh” star took to Twitter to announce the news. “So happy to share that our film #Newton will have its world premiere at Berlin international film festival.

Congrats team @ManMundra @Amit_Masurkar,” Rajkummar tweeted alongside the poster of the film. The 67th Berlin International Film Festival will begin from February 9 and run till February 18.

Pankaj Tripathi, who stars alongside Rajkummar in the film, said the film has turned out really well. “It is a special film. We have worked really hard on the project. I have a parallel role with Rajkummar. We are really excited about its screening in Berlin,” he said.