Rajkummar Rao wraps up ‘Fanne Khan’ shoot

— By IANS | Jun 19, 2018 03:49 pm
Mumbai, Actor Rajkummar Rao has finished shooting for “Fanne Khan”, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.”And it is a wrap on ‘Fanne Khan’ for me. Can’t wait to share our labour of love with you all on August 3. Trailer out soon. Thank you Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Atul Manjrekar and team for this beautiful journey,” Rajkummar tweeted on Tuesday.

 

 

Fanne Khan” is the Hindi adaptation of the Dutch film “Everybody’s Famous”. It is produced by Mehra and directed by Manjrekar. Rajkummar will also be seen in horror comedy “Stree”, “Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga” and “Mental Hai Kya”.

