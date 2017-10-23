Rajkummar Rao will undergo surgery for fractures on his left leg

Actor Rajkummar Rao has suffered a fracture in his leg while shooting on the sets of reality TV show hosted by Farah Khan. The 33-year-old actor, who was facing off against his “Bareilly Ki Barfi” co-star Kriti Sanon in the show, has had two fractures in his left leg and is undergoing surgery today.

“I was rehearsing for Farah’s show and as I am trained martial artist, I thought of adding some kicks to my routine. Unfortunately I pushed my limits, I had to kick a pot which was six feet above the ground, but I increased it to seven feet. I kicked the pot but I landed with my full body weight on my left foot. I have two fractures now, today is the surgery,” divulges Rajkummar.

The actor is in the middle of promotions for his upcoming movie “Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana” and is also shooting for “Fanney Khan” where he will be romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. While the 33-year-old actor has been advised one month bed rest after the surgery, he says that he is will not abided by it as he is hates sitting at home.

“Minimum one month has been advised by my doctors but I don’t think that I can sit ideal. I will keep my commitments and keep promoting. Like a princely king, I will sit on my couch and do my work,” jokes Rajkummar.

Rajkummar revealed this fatal accident when he posted a photo with host of the show Farah Khan, laying in a hospital bed with his leg covered in a cast. Farah also shared another funny picture, saying the actor took the phrase of ‘Break a leg’ a little too seriously. “‘Break a leg’ doesn’t mean literally! My poor @rajkummar_rao fractures his ankle but retains his sense of humour on ‘Lip Sing Battle’… Pic credit @patralekhaa,” she wrote.

In his other projects, Rajkummar was supposed to start his promotions for debut in a web series “BOSE-Dead/Alive”. It is also the first Indian web series that has been shot in eight different locations from around the world. To capture the true essence of Netaji’s enigmatic and secretive chronicles, this thriller is shot the show across the globe in Germany, Poland, Austria, Thailand, Ladakh, Kolkata, Dholpur and on-set in Mumbai. The series takes a at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s life and as his fight for Indian independence.