Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ShashiKapoor
#CycloneOckhi
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Entertainment / Rajkummar Rao to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for horror comedy

Rajkummar Rao to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for horror comedy

— By IANS | Dec 06, 2017 11:45 am
FOLLOW US:

rajkummar rao, shraddha kapoor, rajkummar rao and shraddha kapoor to share screen space, horror comedy film, Raj & DK

Mumbai: Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will share screen space for an upcoming horror-comedy project. Shraddha on Wednesday tweeted: “Very excited to share that I’ll be working with one of my favourite actors Rajkummar Rao and the hilarious director duo Raj and DK for a first-of-its-kind horror-comedy,” Shraddha tweeted.

 

The yet untitled film, to be backed by Maddock Films, is directed by Raj and DK, known for movies like “Shor in the City”, “Go Goa Gone”, “Happy Ending” and “A Gentleman”.

Other details of the film are still under wraps.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK