Rajkummar Rao to share screen space with Shraddha Kapoor for horror comedy
Mumbai: Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will share screen space for an upcoming horror-comedy project. Shraddha on Wednesday tweeted: “Very excited to share that I’ll be working with one of my favourite actors Rajkummar Rao and the hilarious director duo Raj and DK for a first-of-its-kind horror-comedy,” Shraddha tweeted.
Very excited to share that I’ll be working with 1 of my favourite actors @RajkummarRao & the hilarious director duo Raj & DK for a 1st of its kind horror-comedy!🙃 @MaddockFilms
— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 6, 2017
The yet untitled film, to be backed by Maddock Films, is directed by Raj and DK, known for movies like “Shor in the City”, “Go Goa Gone”, “Happy Ending” and “A Gentleman”.
Other details of the film are still under wraps.
