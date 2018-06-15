Rajkummar Rao to play the lead in Dinesh Vijan’s Made In China

It seems that Rajkummar Rao is in love with the comedy genre! Although he has been experimenting with this genre in films Bareilly KI Barfi, Stree among others, now he is all set to feature in another quirky film. The film in question is Made In China, which will be produced under the banner of Dinesh Vijan, Maddock Films.

Made in China will be directed by filmmaker Mikhil Musale, whose 2016 thriller-drama Wrong Side Raju bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film In Gujarati. He will be making his Bollywood debut with this film that will be shot in Ahmedabad and across China. This film is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Speaking on Made In China, Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news, saying, “It was incredible to experience the overwhelming response of the Chinese audience to Hindi Medium. I had the privilege of being there during its release in China and more than the excitement of the film’s impending box-office success, I was bowled over by the love that the film received. The realization that we have such similar culture and that films can be made keeping both markets in mind is an exciting prospect for me. When I discussed the idea of Made In China with my associates there, they seemed as excited as I was which lead to us creating the film.”

Interestingly Dinesh Vijan and Rajkummar Rao came together recently for another comedy Stree starring Shraddha Kapoor. A source close to the production house said, “Dinesh was totally impressed by Rajkummar’s performance in Stree and approached him for Made In China.”

Talking about his leading man, Dinesh raves, “Raj is a versatile and highly credible actor. He has done a fabulous job in Stree. When he was working on that film, we narrated this concept to him and let’s just say he refused to let it go!”

The source added, while the hunt for the female lead is on, the film is expected to roll this September. The release date hasn’t been decided yet but is expected to release early next year. The official Instagram page of Maddock Films announced the news by posting this video: