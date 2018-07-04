Rajkummar Rao strikes a classy look for latest ELLE magazine cover; see pics

Rajkummar Rao has proved his versatility by working in films like Queen, Shahid, Newton, Trapped, Bareilly Ki Barfi and now he is coming up another great set of movies like Mental Hai Kya, Fanney Khan, Stree.

Rajkummar Rao recently appeared on the cover of Elle magazine and is looking charming. He shared the cover of Elle India’s July edition on his social media platforms and captioned it, “Films have always been my love forever! Thank you @ELLEINDIA Honoured to be on the cover.”

In the magazine, he speaks about his journey in Bollywood, his movies and about Aditi Rao Hydari, who is also seen with him on the cover of this edition.

He just finished shooting for ‘Fanney Khan’, in which he will be seen alongside Aishwarya Rai and Anil Kapoor. Also, he will be sharing screen space once again with Kangana Ranaut in his upcoming ‘Mental Hai Kya’.