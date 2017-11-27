Rajkummar Rao on a signing spree

The actor has signed four films with big banners, each of a different genre

Rajkummar Rao has been on a professional high right now. After Newton’s runaway success, and his other releases this year faring well at the box office, the actor is seeing biggies lining up outside his house.

After his leg injury, Rao has been on bed rest but he made good use of his time and went ahead and signed four new films with some of Bollywood’s top banners. What’s more interesting is that all the four films are of different genres like horror, mystery-thriller, action and romance.

“The fact that ‘Newton’ has been selected for Oscars and his other movies this year like ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ did good business at the box office, filmmaker are now eagerly waiting to work with Raj. While on bed rest he read a lot of scripts and have given four of them a go ahead. What he liked best about them is all four were from different genres which gives him more space to show-off his acting talent,” says a source close to the actor.

We tried to get in touch with the actor, but he was unavailable for comments.