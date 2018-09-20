Rajkummar Rao hikes fee post ‘Stree’ success? Read to know

Rajkummar Rao is on a roll at this moment with the success of his recent release horror-comedy ‘Stree‘ co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. The movie has now crossed Rs 100 crore mark and is going strong at the box office. As they say, if you’re good at something never do it for free, or in this case never do it for a lesser price.

According to a report by DNA, Rajkummar might have hiked his fee and added some extra ‘zero’s for the upcoming projects. He has few movies such as ‘Made in China’ co-starring Mouni Roy and ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ alongside with Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in his kitty.

Meanwhile, the makers of ‘Stree’ are also planning for a sequel. Producer Dinesh Vijan has also confirmed the reports and is expected to start from where the first one ended. The sequel is expected to go on floors by the end of 2019.