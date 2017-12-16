Rajkummar Rao bags IFFM’s Asia Rising star award

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao, who has been on an award-winning spree, has added another trophy to his shelf by bagging the Variety Asia Rising star honour at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFMIFFM) in Macau.

The 33-year-old actor took to his Twitter handle to announce the news by posting a picture, in which he can be seen kissing the trophy.

He captioned the post as, “Won the @Variety Asia Rising star award at #IFFM in Macau. Thank you @Variety magazine for this honour.”

Won the @Variety Asia Rising star award at #IFFM in Macau. Thank you @Variety magazine for this honour. pic.twitter.com/tQ2MKNY0fb — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) December 14, 2017

Variety and the IFFM collaborated to put the spotlight on eight Asian acting talents who have the potential to become regional and global stars, including Shioli Kutsuna, Ludi Lin, Chutimon Cheungcharoensukying, Piolo Pascual, Celina Jade, Ahn Seo-hyun and Rajkummar for his performance in ‘Newton.’

However, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, on Thursday, unveiled the nine films that will compete for a nomination for the best foreign-language film Oscar.

Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Newton,’ the official entry for Oscars 2018 from India, has not made it to the list.