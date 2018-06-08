Rajkumar Rao starrer ‘Love Sonia’ heads to The London Indian Film Festival
Tabrez Noorani, Producer of ‘Life of Pi’ and ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, is all set to take their directorial debut ‘Love Sonia’ for a world premiere at Europe’s largest South Asian Film Festival. The film will be opening The Bagri London Indian Film Festival 2018 which begins on June 21. The film is based on an eye-opening story of Global Sex Trafficking and has a strong ensemble cast comprising of Hollywood as well as Bollywood actors, including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Riya Sisodiya and Mrunal Thakur as the lead character.
Inspired by true events, ‘Love Sonia’ is a story of a young Indian village girl whose life is irrevocably changed when she gets entrapped in the global sex trade while trying to save the one person she is closest to, her sister Sonia. The film has been shot in Jaipur, Mumbai, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles, and will be released in India this September. Speaking about the film, Director Tabez Noorani says, “We were keen to make a project for a global platform which would speak volumes about an issue which is a terrible problem faced by almost every community, and which has not been adequately addressed. This movie attempts to cast light on this issue.”
‘The London Indian Film Festival’ is dedicated to the celebration of the arts and culture of Asia. In its 9th year, the festival is held in three UK cities – London, Birmingham, and Manchester, that begins on June 21 and ends on July 1. The festival will be attended by the cast of the film – Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar and Riya Sisodiya.