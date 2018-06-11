Rajkumar Hirani was on my bucket list: Karishma Tanna

Mumbai, TV actress Karishma Tanna, who is all set to make her debut on the big screen with “Sanju“, says working with the film’s director Rajkumar Hirani was on her bucket list.”It was lovely to work with him (Hirani). When I got a call (from him) I was very thrilled… One has a bucket list and wants to work with a few directors, and he was one of them (for me). I got a big tick mark there,” Karishma told IANS here.

The 34-year-old actress, who will also be seen in Star Plus show “Qayamat Ki Raat”, says Hirani was happy with her work. “I am very happy and he was very happy with my work… Two scenes or 10 scenes does not matter, but if the director is happy with your work, I think with that, your day is made,” she added. “Sanju”, a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The film is slated to release on June 29.