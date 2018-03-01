Rajinikanth’s much-awaited ‘Kaala’ teaser postponed to March 2

Thalaiva Rajinikanth‘s fans will be disappointed after hearing that the release of his ‘Kaala’ teaser has been postponed for a day. It was supposed to hit the internet on March 1. The makers have decided to delay the launch of teaser following the death of Kanchi seer Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya.

Dhanush, who is a producer of the film, tweeted, “Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser”.

However, the makers have released four new stills from the movie which make us curious for the teaser. The stills give us a glimpse of don of Dharavi, Rajinikath’s life. In one still, he is surrounded by his huge family, while in other three we can see him as a powerful gangster, whom you won’t want to mess with.

According to reports, the film is shot predominantly in Dharavi and will have music by Santosh Narayanan. Besides Ranjinikanth, the film also stars, Samuthirakani, Easwari Rao, Anjali Patil, Sampath, Ravi Kale, Sayaji Shinde, Pankaj Thripathi, Major Bikramjeet, Aruldoss, Akash, Vathikuchi Dileepan, Manikandan, Arundhati, Sakshi Agarwal, Perumal, Sukanya among others.