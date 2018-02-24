Rajinikanth’s Kaala Karikaalan teaser to be unveiled on March 1, check out Dhanush’s stylish announcement

Rajinikanth‘s Kaala Karikaalan is a highly anticipated movie of this year. Fans are also eagerly waiting for the teaser of the movie which is going to unveiled on March 1. Dhanush shared a poster of the movie on his Twitter account and wrote “The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar’s charisma and style.”

The news you have all been waiting for. #kaala TEASER FROM MARCH 1ST. Get ready to be in awe of our one and only Superstar’s charisma and style. “ இந்த கரிகாலனோட முழு ரவுடித்தனத்த பாத்தது இல்ல..ல ..? பாப்பீங்க!!! “ pic.twitter.com/3gcKmhWXEQ — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 24, 2018



Dhanush is the producer of the film and he is also Rajinikanth’s son-in-law, Apart from Rajinikanth, the film stars actors like Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Eswari Rao, Sayaji Shinde, Pankaj Tripathi and Aravind Akash amongst others. In the film, Rajinikanth plays a Mumbai-based gangster and a major part of the movie has been shot in Mumbai. The movie is slated to release on April 27.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth’s other big venture 2.0 with Akshay Kumar is also in the line. Till now, no release date has been announced but reports suggest that the film might be released on Independence Day or on Diwali this year, but both the dates are booked. On Independence Day Akshay Kumar is coming with Gold and Dilwai is booked for Thugs Of Hindostan. It might be difficult for Rajinikanth to shift any of these movies. But, if they clash at the Box office, then it will be a loss for both the films releasing.