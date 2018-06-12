Rajinikanth’s film ‘Kaala’ now second highest grosser of 2018 in Australia

Rajinikanth’s Kaala hit the theatres on June 7 and has now become the second highest grosser of 2018. It was the second time Rajinikanth and Pa Ranjith came together for a film and due to the mixed reviews of their first film Kabali, the makers of Kaala decided to have low-key promotions.

Kaala registered the lowest opening-day box office collection, however, the positive word of mouth soon helped boost the box office collection of the film during the weekend.

According to trade reports, Kaala is doing extremely well in the overseas market. In Australia, the film has emerged as the second highest opening weekend grosser by earning Rs 2.04 crore in four days.

Beating the likes of Veere Di Wedding, Bharat Ane Neny and Carry On Jatta 2, Kaala now stands at the second position in Australia. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat tops the list.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “AUSTRALIA TOP 5 – 2018

Opening Weekend biz…

1. #Padmaavat A$ 1,728,642

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

2. #Kaala A$ 402,213

3. #VeereDiWedding A$ 341,118

4. #BharatAneNenu [Telugu] A$ 339,133

5. #CarryOnJatta2 [Punjabi] A$ 327,736 (sic) “

Actors Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil and Eswari Rao have prominent roles apart from Rajinikanth, in Kaala.