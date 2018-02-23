Rajinikanth to join hands with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for his next

Chennai: Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will join hands with young filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for his next venture to be produced by Sun Pictures, promoted by media baron Kalanithi Maran.

According to Sun news TV channel, part of the Maran-owned Sun group, Rajinikanth’s next movie is a “mammoth” production to be directed by Karthik Subbaraj, but did not divulge any other details.

Rajinikanth’s next film ‘Kaala’ directed by Pa Ranjith of ‘Kabali’ fame is due for release in April.

His sci-fi movie with popular director Shankar, “2.o” is also in the pipeline.

Subbaraj is known for his critically acclaimed horror movie ‘Pizza,’ besides gangster-film ‘Jigarthanda.’

Rajinikanth had in December last year announced that he will enter politics.

He has said he will launch his own party which will contest all 234 constituencies in the state in the next assembly polls, due in 2021.