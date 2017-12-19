Rajinikanth, AR Rahman to jam together in Delhi

AR Rahman will be joined by Rajinikanth when his multi-city tour rolls through Delhi. The power duo will come together for the final leg of Rahman’s Encore – The Concert on December 23. The gig will see the ‘Kabali’ star singing on stage with the music maestro for the very first time, and a special addition is being made to the set list that will include a ‘Robot-Sivaji The Boss’ mash-up.

Rajinikanth, who is working with the 50-year-old Oscar-winning musician on Shankar’s mega-budget sci-fi action thriller ‘2.0’, will be felicitating him on his completion of 25 years. The tour, which encapsulates the musical excellence of two and a half decade journey of the music legend, will bring to life some of his most iconic Bollywood melodies.

The creative genius will be accompanied by singing sensations Jonita Gandhi, Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan, Javed Ali, Shaashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani, and Harshdeep Kaur on the tour. In the past, Rahman has publicly spoken about his respect and admiration for Rajinikanth and confessed to being a fan and how his films are always special. Rajinikanth has sung a song in 1992 for ‘Mannan’ and more recently for ‘Kochaidaiyaan’.