Raja Abroadiya movie: Review, Cast and Director

Film: Raja Abroadiya

Cast: Robin Sohi, Vaishnavi Patwardhan, Abhishek Singh Pathania, Olga Hoffmann, Alankrita Bora, Vaishnavi Macdonald and Yograj Singh

Director: Lakhwinder Shabla

Rating: *

The title of the film is so obdurate that you’d need to rack your brains to figure out whether it means much more than what it obviously states. This dimwit Raja (Robin Sohi) without any dhanda wants to go abroad because a friend’s drunk father told him he was a Raja of his purchased fiefdom and incapable of becoming anything more.

Don’t know why they claim him to be a Raja when his father is a mere Sarpanch/headman- Yeah, we understand that his father is super rich and doting mother is overly generous with her monies but that still doesn’t make their spoilt offspring a Raja… does it? One obviously can’t make sense of such unlettered story-telling. The dialogues say one thing here and the visuals come up with a completely different meaning altogether. Both are at cross purposes and never the twain does meet.

Raja walks into a travel agency and innocently hits on a girl (Vaishnavi) who also wants to go abroad in order to be relieved of a painful family situation. Both don’t specify which country they want to go to but before we can say due process, they are in a fake marriage and go together to far-off Germany where one of his friends even turns up to receive them (without any intimation). And how could there be any intimation when the audience and main two lead characters are clueless as to where ‘abroad’ is. Imagine wanting to be an ‘abroadiya’ and not knowing of any of the countries outside India.

In fact, this ‘munda’ from Punjab is shown as so clueless that he doesn’t even understand the process involved in going abroad. His marriage to the travel agent was necessitated mainly because of the dictates of the oblivious scripting rather than for the plot to go forward. It’s a forced romantic plotting that comes unstuck and leaves the entire narrative distended. Raja’s attempts to hit on foreign women in his rather naïve intent of bagging a ‘gori mem’ as a wife is silly and racially derogatory. There’s nothing really good or heartfelt about this stupid, shabby attempt at romantic comedy. The scripting is wayward and disconnected, the direction is stunted, the music and background score is a strain on your ears while the performances just make you wonder how such wimpy performers ever manage to get a role. This is yet another Punjabi film trying to pass off as Hindi –one which doesn’t manage to garner even one-hundredth of the likeability of a mainstream masala effort. Don’t really know how this one managed to crawl out of the woodwork!