Raj Kundra raps for a special music video titled “Wake Up” !

Raj Kundra who features among the leading businessmen in the country today,recently turned actor, lyricist and rapper for a special cause . Titled “Wake Up,” Raj shot for the video in Mumbai’s Dharavi area, with a few children recently. Composed by Palash Muchhal, the song has been written by Raj Kundra and will feature vocals by both Raj and Palash . Raj and his wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra have been working closely with foundations who look after orphans for several years now and the video will depict the situation of orphaned children.

Says Raj, “Shilpa and I have been working on her foundation that raises money for orphanages. The people behind such NGOs are not very good at raising money but know how to run them. For us, it’s the other way around. So, we decided to adopt orphanages, starting out with one that looks after 50 HIV positive kids. We will cover all the cost of running the place”.

Talking about the video , adds Raj, “I told Palash I can croak but I can’t sing to save my life. He pointed out that I didn’t have to actually sing. In the video, I’m seen interacting with the kids”.