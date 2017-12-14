Raj Kapoor 93rd birth anniversary: RK and Krishna Kapoor’s unique love story

Pyaar Hua Ikrar Hua Hai fame actor, also ‘the showman of Indian Cinema’, that was Raj Kapoor. It is his 93rd birth anniversary today. And on this day, we look back at his and Krishna Kapoor’s love story.

Raj Kapoor went to meet actor Prem Nath when he saw his sister Krishna singing, holding a tanpura. At the age of 21, RK fell in love with her and it was love at first sight.’

In those days it was very difficult to have love marriage. After much difficulty, Raj and Krishna got married to each other. The wedding happened in Rewa with friends and family in attendance. It is also reported that Ashok Kumar was present at Raj and Krishna’s wedding. It is said that during their wedding days Krishna was dying to meet Ashok Kumar. After seeing this, Raj Kapoor made commitment that one day he will be become a big star and in same year he noticed by director Kedar Sharma and offered a super hit film ‘Neel Kamal’.

After that, he gave so many hits film in Bollywood likes, Awaara, Mera Naam Joker, and Shree 420. He was an actor, director, producer, everything. He was called as ‘the Clark Gable’ in Indian Film Industry.

After so many sacrifices, Raj and Krishna gave birth to five children – Rishi Kapoor, Randhi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor. During an interview with a leading daily, Krishna revealed some facts about Raj Kapoor. She said that, “RK drank a lot. Once when he came home after drinking, he sat in a bath tub and cried a lot.”

During 50s and 60s, the love affair between Nargis and Raj Kapoor was known. The romance between the two was meant to be. The duo worked on 16 films together, including Awaara and Shree 420. But when Nargis met Raj Kapoor, he was already married man to Krishna Raj Kapoor. Hence, it is alleged that Raj Kapoor who was a family man and had children, would not leave his family for Nargis. And they parted away.

Once Raj, Krishna, Nargis and Sunil Dutt met at a party. Nargis confessed that whatever happened was because of her and said she was sorry for that. But Krishna told her she forgave everything. “If I will not be there, then someone else will be.”

Raj Kapoor was not only linked with Nargis, but also Vyjantimala and Zeenat Aman. Still, Krishna never left Raj. She has always been a pillar of Kapoor family. Even now, we can see the big Kapoor clan are still connected with each other and celebrate all festivals and birthdays together.