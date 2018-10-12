Raising your voice after a long gap is useless: Shilpa Shinde on MeToo Movement

After Tanushree Dutta’s sexual harassment allegations on Nana Patekar, #MeToo movement in India has been getting bigger day by day. After Nana, many celebrities like Alok Nath, Vikas Behl, Piyush Mishra, Subhash Ghai, Sajid Khan and others have now come under the scanner of this serious issue.

Recently, Bigg Boss 11 winner and popular TV celebrity Shilpa Shinde spoke about the whole fiasco and gave her opinion. In an interview with Times Now, Shilpa Shinde quoted as saying Bollywood Life, “It’s rubbish. You have to take a call that time only, it’s simple. You should speak about that matter that time only. Even I got a lesson. Jab hota hai, tabhi bolo -baad mei bolne ka koi faayeda nahi, it’s useless. Baad mei aap voice raise karte ho, usko koi nahi sunega, just controversy hogi – nothing else. You have to take a call that time only when it happens and obviously, you need power (Say it when it happens, there and then. If you come out later, it won’t help and no one will listen).”

Speaking about the MeToo movement, Shilpa added, “This industry is not bad and it’s not very good. Everywhere these things happen. I don’t know why khud hi industry ka naam kharaab kar rahe hai. (why is everyone themselves spoiling the name of the industry). So those who are working and they got work – sab hi log kharaab hai? (Is everyone wrong?) Aisa nahi hai, it totally depends on you. Aapse saamne waala insaan kaise react karta hai, aap usko kaise answer karte ho. (how someone reacts to you and how you react to someone) It’s totally a give and takes policy. Women are speaking now but at that time also I said that there’s no rape in this industry – zabardasti nahi hota. (it’s not forced) Whatever has happened in our industry, it’s a mutual understanding. It’s a mutual thing. If you are not ready to do that, just leave that thing.”

So far, Mumbai Police have booked Nana Patekar and three other accused including Ganesh Acharya, producer of Horn Ok Pleassss Samee Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang. The investigation is under process.